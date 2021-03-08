Prince Harry on stepping back from royal duties, relationship with dad and brother

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has revealed he would've never stepped back from royal duties had he not met wife Meghan because he, like his family, was “trapped within the system”.

Harry made this bombshell revelation during an explosive two-hour sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Monday evening.

The duke was joined by Meghan, where they spoke on a range of issues, including racism, their decision to step back from royal duties and life in the US.

Winfrey first spoke with the duchess on her marriage into the family, the treatment she was subjected to and suicidal thoughts she had. Harry then joined the discussion and revealed how “trapped” he was within the royal institution, despite his privileged upbringing.

“I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped but the moment I met Meg and our worlds collided in the most amazing of ways.”