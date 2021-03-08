WATCH | 'Amazing': Sweet moment Harry, Meghan reveal baby's gender

When Harry finally joined in, Winfrey asked again if they knew the baby's gender to which Harry happily responded, “it's a girl”, much to the trio's excitement.

Winfrey then asked the couple what their reaction was to discovering they were having a daughter.

“Amazing, just grateful, like to have any child, to have any one or any two would've been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl. I mean what more can you ask for?

“But now you know, we've got our family ... it's great.”

Winfrey then asked if they were “done” having children, to which the duchess responded “two is it”.

Meghan also revealed that her baby was due in summertime, which will be winter in SA.

The sweet reveal comes a month after the couple broke the internet when they posted the news of her pregnancy with an adorable black-and-white snap.

The photo was taken by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman.

— Additional reporting by Reuters