Phumzile Van Damme says UK royals must apologise to Meghan Markle after explosive tell-all

The UK Royals should do the “adult thing” and apologise to The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, for what she went through while part of the family.

This is according to DA MP Phumzile Van Damme.

The global community watched on Sunday and reacted to Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey. The couple spoke publicly for the first time since their royal split last year.

They opened up about their relationship with the British press, members of the royal family and their decision to move to the US to live independent lives.

In the first half of the interview, the American actress made damning allegations, including racism and abuse, which she said severely affected her mental health.

Meghan, whose mother is black and father white, accused a senior member of the royal family of racism towards their son Archie. She revealed that several conversations were had with Harry, in which concerns were raised about how dark Archie's skin would be when he's born.

Meghan further revealed that lies were published about her in the press and claimed that some members of the family peddled them to ruin her reputation.