Phumzile Van Damme says UK royals must apologise to Meghan Markle after explosive tell-all
The UK Royals should do the “adult thing” and apologise to The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, for what she went through while part of the family.
This is according to DA MP Phumzile Van Damme.
The global community watched on Sunday and reacted to Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey. The couple spoke publicly for the first time since their royal split last year.
They opened up about their relationship with the British press, members of the royal family and their decision to move to the US to live independent lives.
In the first half of the interview, the American actress made damning allegations, including racism and abuse, which she said severely affected her mental health.
Meghan, whose mother is black and father white, accused a senior member of the royal family of racism towards their son Archie. She revealed that several conversations were had with Harry, in which concerns were raised about how dark Archie's skin would be when he's born.
Meghan further revealed that lies were published about her in the press and claimed that some members of the family peddled them to ruin her reputation.
She refuted reports from 2018 which claimed that she made The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, cry over bridesmaid dresses. Asked by Oprah what transpired, she said “the reverse happened”.
Kate sent Meghan flowers and a note to apologise for upsetting her. Meghan said though she wanted her to correct the falsehoods published in the media, Kate could have been prevented from doing so.
“Do you know what would be the adult response from the royal family to the interview? 'We are sorry, we were wrong, we are sorry we caused Meghan to contemplate suicide. We are sorry we said nothing while her reputation was harmed by the press and public.' But knuckle down probs,” Van Damme tweeted on Monday.
In the second half of the interview, Harry revealed some serious rifts in the royal family. He said his family had cut him off financially after he decided to move to the US and that he is living off his mother's inheritance.
He said his relationship with his father Prince Charles is on the mend.
The Duke of Sussex said he felt let down by his father who failed to support him even though “he knows the pain”.