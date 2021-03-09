Lifestyle

'She’s a strong woman with a kind heart': Meghan Markle's friends and former 'Suits' pals show her support

09 March 2021 - 07:03
Meghan Markle has been defended by all of her pals.
Image: Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Friends and the crew of the US television series Suits have come out in support of their former colleague and actress Meghan Markle, amid the backlash of her tell-all interview and claims that she is a bully.

Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS in the US on Sunday and, as expected, it caused a buzz on social media.

In the interview, Markle opened up about feeling lonely within the British Royal Family, before ditching her senior role as the Duchess of Sussex last year.

Markle shared that members of the royal family were “concerned” over how dark Archie's skin would be.

‘Disgusted but not surprised’ — Twitter responds to alleged concern among royals about Archie’s ‘dark’ skin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey there were concerns about how dark Archie's skin would be.
22 hours ago

She also said she struggled with extreme media scrutiny and did not receive any help or support, besides from her husband.

Markle said life as a British royal was so isolating that at one point she “didn't want to be alive any more”. 

While the interview left many doing a double-take and criticising Markle, her former colleagues stood up for her and spoke against claims that she was a “bully”.  The palace confirmed it was investigating the claims, days before the interview was to be aired.

Some of those who spoke out include Patrick J. Adams, who played Markle's love interest on the series, the creator of the series, Aaron Kors, and Jon Cowan.

Here is a snapshot of what was said.

'My friend Meghan is way out of your league'

'She’s a strong woman with a kind heart'

'She gets the benefit of the doubt in my book'

'The truth shall set you free'

'She’s what I’d call an on-call friend'

'Because she isn't self centred'

