'She’s a strong woman with a kind heart': Meghan Markle's friends and former 'Suits' pals show her support

Friends and the crew of the US television series Suits have come out in support of their former colleague and actress Meghan Markle, amid the backlash of her tell-all interview and claims that she is a bully.

Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS in the US on Sunday and, as expected, it caused a buzz on social media.

In the interview, Markle opened up about feeling lonely within the British Royal Family, before ditching her senior role as the Duchess of Sussex last year.

Markle shared that members of the royal family were “concerned” over how dark Archie's skin would be.