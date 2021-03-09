'She’s a strong woman with a kind heart': Meghan Markle's friends and former 'Suits' pals show her support
Friends and the crew of the US television series Suits have come out in support of their former colleague and actress Meghan Markle, amid the backlash of her tell-all interview and claims that she is a bully.
Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS in the US on Sunday and, as expected, it caused a buzz on social media.
In the interview, Markle opened up about feeling lonely within the British Royal Family, before ditching her senior role as the Duchess of Sussex last year.
Markle shared that members of the royal family were “concerned” over how dark Archie's skin would be.
She also said she struggled with extreme media scrutiny and did not receive any help or support, besides from her husband.
Markle said life as a British royal was so isolating that at one point she “didn't want to be alive any more”.
While the interview left many doing a double-take and criticising Markle, her former colleagues stood up for her and spoke against claims that she was a “bully”. The palace confirmed it was investigating the claims, days before the interview was to be aired.
Some of those who spoke out include Patrick J. Adams, who played Markle's love interest on the series, the creator of the series, Aaron Kors, and Jon Cowan.
Here is a snapshot of what was said.
'My friend Meghan is way out of your league'
She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021
It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021
It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021
Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021
'She’s a strong woman with a kind heart'
Meghan Markle is not a monster. She’s a strong woman with a kind heart who’s trying to make her way in an unimaginable situation. I don’t know the specifics of some incident from years ago but if late night emails makes you a horrible person, then I’m going to hell 50 times over.— Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) March 5, 2021
'She gets the benefit of the doubt in my book'
It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book. https://t.co/7JD3ig6tws— Jon Cowan (@JonCowan2015) March 3, 2021
'The truth shall set you free'
I have known Meghan for 17 years.— janina gavankar (@Janina) March 4, 2021
Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: “a bully”.
ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief.
The truth shall set you free.
'She’s what I’d call an on-call friend'
'Because she isn't self centred'