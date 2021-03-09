The queen and Prince Philip weren't part of conversations on Archie's skin tone, Harry confirms
Oprah Winfrey shared more details from her explosive sit-down with the royal couple
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has clarified that neither his grandmother Queen Elizabeth nor grandfather Prince Philip were part of conversations around Archie's skin tone.
This was revealed by Oprah Winfrey after her explosive interview with the couple on Sunday evening, where the duo discussed a variety of issues including the lack of protection and support from Buckingham Palace and racism the duchess experienced at the hands of British tabloids.
The interview aired on Monday on SA screens.
Winfrey, speaking to CBS This Morning after the sit-down interview, revealed what the duke told her in the wake of the revelations.
“He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and, if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations,” Winfrey told Gayle King.
WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021
Meghan had initially revealed that there were conversations around how dark Archie could possibly be at his birth. This in tandem to decisions not to grant him a title and the security that came with it.
The duchess refused to reveal who was behind the conversation and so did the prince, who affirmed that he would never share that “awkward” conversation.
This gave rise to speculation as to who the culprit was, with many initially speculating about whether it was Prince Philip or Harry's father, Prince Charles.
Winfrey also revealed Meghan's relationship with her father, who she said she felt betrayed by over his revelations to the press, saying that it was the same as the one Harry currently has with his family — one of distance.