WATCH | SA-born YouTuber pranks royal 'experts' into commenting on Harry and Meghan's interview before seeing it

SA-born YouTuber Josh Pieters and comedian Archie Manners are back. This time, pranking four UK royal “experts” into giving a "post-analysis" of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey – before having seen the interview.

The duo wanted to determine whether royal experts were truthful in their commentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. All four agreed to do the interview for an undisclosed fee.

"You have not seen the interview, have you?," Manners asks. "No, " replies Arbiter.

Manners remarks: "But we have a fair idea of where the interview is going," to which Fitzwilliams answers: "Definitely."

The “experts”, including the Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, CNN’s royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams and Majesty magazine's editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward, all agreed to give their opinions on the interview two days before it was aired on CBS in the US and without any of the commentators having seen the interview.

Pieters and Manners tricked the “experts” into believing that their views would be shown immediately after the interview was broadcast.

In the six-minute video titled “We Proved Royal Experts Lie About Harry and Meghan”, Pieters and Manners also tricked some of the experts into discussing false topics supposedly covered in the interview, including Markle's support for the Balham donkey sanctuary and her refusing to take a Covid-19 vaccine.

“With Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview coming, me and Archie wanted to see if royal experts were always truthful with how they report on them,” said Pieters on Twitter.