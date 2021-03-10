Lifestyle

'Finally, a good morning, Britain' — social media reacts to Piers Morgan leaving TV show

10 March 2021 - 10:07
Piers Morgan left 'Good Morning Britain' after making controversial comments about Meghan Markle.
Image: Instagram/ Piers Morgan

Social media has been flooded with responses to British broadcaster Piers Morgan leaving TV show Good Morning Britain after controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent interview with Oprah.

Some viewers threatened to boycott the show while others accused Morgan of being a bully, insisting he has an “obsession” with Markle.

His comments resulted in more than 41,000 complaints being made to the British media watchdog, Ofcom, reports the BBC.

Morgan has since defended his comments, saying he has no regrets.

Broadcaster ITV announced on Tuesday that Piers Morgan had decided to leave the show.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add,” said the broadcaster in a brief statement.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about how royal life affected her mental health. The Duchess of Sussex said she got to a point where she contemplated suicide.

During an episode of GMB, Morgan said he found it hard to believe that Markle's pleas for help with mental issues were ignored by the royal household, as alleged in the interview.

“Mental health and suicide are extremely serious things and if somebody is feeling that way, they must get the help they need every single time ... My real concern is disbelief that she went to a senior member of the royal household, told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help,” he said.

Before his resignation, Morgan walked off set after he was called out by co-star Alex Beresford for his comments.

Good riddance or bad call? Here are some of the reactions:

