'Finally, a good morning, Britain' — social media reacts to Piers Morgan leaving TV show

Social media has been flooded with responses to British broadcaster Piers Morgan leaving TV show Good Morning Britain after controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent interview with Oprah.

Some viewers threatened to boycott the show while others accused Morgan of being a bully, insisting he has an “obsession” with Markle.

His comments resulted in more than 41,000 complaints being made to the British media watchdog, Ofcom, reports the BBC.

Morgan has since defended his comments, saying he has no regrets.