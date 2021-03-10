It wasn't just the royals Meghan slammed, the Markle family was also lashed
As the Duchess of Sussex continues to make headlines for her comments about racism and a lack of support from the royal family after her suicidal thoughts, many have asked about the issues plaguing her own family.
In the lead-up to her wedding in 2018, Markle's family dominated headlines for setting up paid-for paparazzi shoots, calling her a “social climber” and saying she was after fame.
Additional clips from the Oprah interview were released by CBS after the special on March 7.
In those clips, Meghan addressed the controversy around her family.
“If I were to use betrayal it would be because when I asked him when we were told by the comms team this was the story that was going to be coming out, which by the way the tabloids had apparently known for a month and decided to hold it until the Sunday before our wedding because they wanted to create drama, which is also a really key point in all this.”
The former American actress made a number of damning allegations about racism and abuse by the British press, triggering responses from critics and supporters around the globe.
Among Meghan's critics is British broadcaster Piers Morgan, the former host of Good Morning Britain, who asked why she has never spoken publicly about her own family and why she cut ties with them.
“Not a question about her own father, her own family. Not one question about why she’s disowned her own family. Sorry, I’m calling this out for what I see it as, which is someone who is a ruthless social climber and is trying to destroy the image of the monarchy of this country,” he said.
Here's the 441 on Meghan and all her family dramz:
Her mother and Thomas's staged photos
Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was the only member of her family who attended her royal wedding in 2018.
Her father Thomas did not attend as he was involved in a photo scandal. He struck a deal with a photo agency to take staged pictures of him “preparing for Meghan's wedding”.
He said this was done to clean up his image as he had been portrayed as an alcoholic. He denied that it was about making money. He said he would not attend the wedding as he didn't want to embarrass Meghan.
In his interview with ITV on Tuesday, he said he wished he “hadn't done the whole thing”. He also claimed that his family was “attacked” by the press and that no-one prepared them for their instant fame when Meghan married Harry.
Asked about Meghan's claims of racism, he came out in defence of the royal family and said he does not think they are racist.
Heart attack
He told US gossip site TMZ that he had a heart attack before the wedding but was discharged early so he could attend the wedding.
He later claimed that he did want to attend the wedding but hadn't heard from Meghan after he confessed to having a deal with a photo agency.
A broken father-daughter relationship and the letter
Meghan recently won a case against Associated Newspapers after its publication, Mail on Sunday, printed extracts of a handwritten letter Meghan sent to her estranged father in August 2018.
He told ITV he leaked the letter because there had been false reports about him in the press.
“After reading these lies, I said I have to retaliate by releasing parts of the letter. I didn't release the whole letter. Had I done that, you would have seen something that was horrible,” he said.
The publication's lawyer, Antony White, argued that Meghan wanted the letter to go public because she asked the Kensington communications team to edit it. The London High Court ruled that the publication breached her privacy and infringed her copyright.
The apology
People reports that Meghan will receive a front-page apology from Mail on Sunday and Mail Online as per the court ruling.
High court judge Mark Warby ordered the publication to publish an apology headlined “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online - see page 3".
The paper was also ordered to publish a notice which states that it was found guilty of infringing her copyright.