It wasn't just the royals Meghan slammed, the Markle family was also lashed

As the Duchess of Sussex continues to make headlines for her comments about racism and a lack of support from the royal family after her suicidal thoughts, many have asked about the issues plaguing her own family.

In the lead-up to her wedding in 2018, Markle's family dominated headlines for setting up paid-for paparazzi shoots, calling her a “social climber” and saying she was after fame.

Additional clips from the Oprah interview were released by CBS after the special on March 7.

In those clips, Meghan addressed the controversy around her family.

“If I were to use betrayal it would be because when I asked him when we were told by the comms team this was the story that was going to be coming out, which by the way the tabloids had apparently known for a month and decided to hold it until the Sunday before our wedding because they wanted to create drama, which is also a really key point in all this.”