'Nomadland', 'Rocks' lead Bafta award nominations

US recession drama Nomadland and British coming-of-age story Rocks led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards on Tuesday, securing seven nods each.

Family drama The Father, Hollywood throwback Mank, #MeToo revenge movie Promising Young Woman and Korean-language Minari followed with six nominations.

The best director category had four women nominees, including Chloe Zhao for Nomadland.

The Baftas, Britain's top movie honours, will take place on April 11.

Reuters