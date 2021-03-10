Lifestyle

'Nomadland', 'Rocks' lead Bafta award nominations

10 March 2021 - 09:55 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Director Chloe Zhao's movie 'Nomadland' is leading the Bafta nomination. File photo.
Director Chloe Zhao's movie 'Nomadland' is leading the Bafta nomination. File photo.
Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

US recession drama Nomadland and British coming-of-age story Rocks led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards on Tuesday, securing seven nods each.

Family drama The Father, Hollywood throwback Mank, #MeToo revenge movie Promising Young Woman and Korean-language Minari followed with six nominations.

The best director category had four women nominees, including Chloe Zhao for Nomadland.

The Baftas, Britain's top movie honours, will take place on April 11.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Diversity, Netflix dominate Golden Globes as 'Nomadland' wins best drama movie

Drama 'Nomadland' and satire 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' won movie honours at the Golden Globes on Sunday in a mostly virtual ceremony marked by ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

‘Nomadland’ gets the show on the road at the Golden Globes

Netflix shines at the awards as movie about van dwellers bags movie honours amid calls for diversity
Lifestyle
1 week ago

You should get to know 'Nomadland' director Chloé Zhao's name

She's a hot contender to take best director honours at this year’s Oscars, writes Margaret Gardiner
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Meghan says British royals worried about her son’s dark skin Lifestyle
  2. 'Kate made me cry': social media reacts as Meghan sets the record straight Lifestyle
  3. ‘Disgusted but not surprised’ — Twitter responds to alleged concern among ... Lifestyle
  4. Meghan accuses British royals of racism, says she was ‘pushed to the brink of ... Lifestyle
  5. Prince Harry on stepping back from royal duties, relationship with dad and ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'