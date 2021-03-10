Lifestyle

Piers Morgan doesn’t believe claims made by Meghan and Harry in Oprah Winfrey interview — here’s why

10 March 2021 - 08:14
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest critic, Piers Morgan, has had lots to say about their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. File photo.
Image: Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

British commentator and TV host Piers Morgan has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they made damning allegations against the UK royal family during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Markle accused the royal family of racism and claimed royal life affected her mental health so badly that she had become suicidal. She alleged her pleas for help were ignored.

On Monday, Morgan said he was “sickened” by Markle’s “attack” on the monarchy and questioned some of her allegations.

Here’s why he isn’t buying into some of Markle’s claims:

Give us names

On Monday Morgan said mental health issues should be taken seriously and Markle should have named the person she reached out to for help.

“Let’s have the names. Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report. The fact that she has fired up this onslaught against our royal family I think is contemptible.”

Markle also alleged a senior member of the family expressed concerns to Prince Harry in many conversations about how dark baby Archie’s skin would be when he was born. Asked to name the family member, Markle refused and said “it would be very damaging to them”. 

The actress also suggested Archie was not bestowed the title of prince and the designation of his royal highness because of the colour of his skin.

On Tuesday, Morgan said the context in which the question was asked about Archie’s skin colour might have been misunderstood. He also refuted Markle’s suggestion that Archie was denied the prince title because of his skin colour.

Archie’s ‘blackness’ and  title 

“Meghan got it wrong. Archie hasn’t been prevented from being a prince because of his skin colour. That’s now believed by Americans and that is damaging. It’s not true,” Morgan said.

According to the New York Times, Archie cannot be a prince under a royal convention established by King George V in 1917, because he is a great-grandson, not a son nor grandson of the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth.

CBS reported that the queen amended the convention for Prince Williams and Kate Middleton’s three children to carry the titles because they are directly in the line of succession.

Were Prince Charles, Archie’s grandfather, to assume kingship, Archie would automatically be a prince.

“You can’t mock around with facts. She got the facts wrong on that. It’s been demonstrated today in every paper. That is simply untrue,” said Morgan.  

Ruthless social climber 

The broadcaster questioned why Markle said nothing about her own family and why she cut ties with them.

“Not a question about her own father, her own family. Not one question about why she’s disowned her own family. Sorry, I’m calling this out for what I see it as, which is someone who is a ruthless social climber and is trying to destroy the image of the monarchy of this country,” he said.

