Piers Morgan doesn’t believe claims made by Meghan and Harry in Oprah Winfrey interview — here’s why

British commentator and TV host Piers Morgan has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they made damning allegations against the UK royal family during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Markle accused the royal family of racism and claimed royal life affected her mental health so badly that she had become suicidal. She alleged her pleas for help were ignored.

On Monday, Morgan said he was “sickened” by Markle’s “attack” on the monarchy and questioned some of her allegations.

Here’s why he isn’t buying into some of Markle’s claims:

Give us names

On Monday Morgan said mental health issues should be taken seriously and Markle should have named the person she reached out to for help.

“Let’s have the names. Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report. The fact that she has fired up this onslaught against our royal family I think is contemptible.”