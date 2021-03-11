British actress Jameela Jamil claims she contemplated suicide because of Piers Morgan
British actress Jameela Jamil sent shock waves on social media on Wednesday with her claim that she contemplated suicide last year after an attack by Piers Morgan.
“I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan’s relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February,” she tweeted.
TW: suicide— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2021
I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan’s relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I’m glad I’m still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there and has me feeling: pic.twitter.com/reygXIMhP9
Piers stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Tuesday during a heated exchange with co-star Alex Beresford about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.
Hundreds sent supportive messages to The Good Place actress and others thanked her for sharing her experience.
Sounds like a vast network of women he has targeted for harassment. There is something deeply wrong with his behaviour. Something has to be done about this ugly aspect of our culture. Just gross.— Marjorie - La Valkyrie🗡️ (@MarjieValkyrie) March 9, 2021
I am glad you survived that.
I’m so sorry that you were a target for Piers hate & vile garbage. More importantly...I was moved by you Defining Moments episode & wanted to thank you for using your voice to advocate, support & elevate women, especially those who are underrepresented. Thank you ❤️— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) March 11, 2021
I've never heard of you but sorry you had those thoughts over a person's behaviour towards you. He was in my opinion great at bringing the government to task and standing up for us Nurses. Not all good but a lot— Simon Cooper (@SimonCo88277728) March 10, 2021
Glad you’re still with us! No one deserves to feel that way because of bullying, & finally seeing one of the loudest bullies of them all walk out for good is definitely something to celebrate! I’ve been there. I’m sometimes still there. I hope you’re sticking with us for good!❤️— Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) March 9, 2021
What happened between Jameela and Piers?
Piers shared private messages sent by British presenter Caroline Flack in which she was complaining about Jameela's criticism of Surjury, the show she was presenting.
The reality show was about young people who wanted to change their features with plastic surgery.
E! Online reported that Jameela said she was criticising the show, which was potentially harmful to teenagers, not Caroline.
The presenter committed suicide in February last year for reasons unrelated to Jameela's criticism.
Some responses to Pier's tweet were accusations about Jameela being a bully and that she had affected Caroline's mental health.
Jameela Jamil is having a lot to say about online harassment, so in the interests of balance, here is a message Caroline Flack sent me last October after the same Jameela Jamil led an online pile-on against her regarding a new TV show she was doing. pic.twitter.com/zegVBVEseY— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2020