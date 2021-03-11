British actress Jameela Jamil claims she contemplated suicide because of Piers Morgan

What happened between Jameela and Piers?

Piers shared private messages sent by British presenter Caroline Flack in which she was complaining about Jameela's criticism of Surjury, the show she was presenting.

The reality show was about young people who wanted to change their features with plastic surgery.

E! Online reported that Jameela said she was criticising the show, which was potentially harmful to teenagers, not Caroline.

The presenter committed suicide in February last year for reasons unrelated to Jameela's criticism.

Some responses to Pier's tweet were accusations about Jameela being a bully and that she had affected Caroline's mental health.