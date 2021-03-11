Lifestyle

British actress Jameela Jamil claims she contemplated suicide because of Piers Morgan

11 March 2021 - 12:44
British actress Jameela Jamil says she contemplated suicide in February last year because of Piers Morgan.
Image: Instagram/Jameela Jamil

British actress Jameela Jamil sent shock waves on social media on Wednesday with her claim that she contemplated suicide last year after an attack by Piers Morgan.

“I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan’s relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February,” she tweeted.

Piers stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Tuesday during a heated exchange with co-star Alex Beresford about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

Hundreds sent supportive messages to The Good Place actress and others thanked her for sharing her experience.

What happened between Jameela and Piers?

Piers shared private messages sent by British presenter Caroline Flack in which she was complaining about Jameela's criticism of Surjury, the show she was presenting.

The reality show was about young people who wanted to change their features with plastic surgery.

E! Online reported that Jameela said she was criticising the show, which was potentially harmful to teenagers, not Caroline.

The presenter committed suicide in February last year for reasons unrelated to Jameela's criticism.

Some responses to Pier's tweet were accusations about Jameela being a bully and that she had affected Caroline's mental health.

