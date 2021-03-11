Piers Morgan and Meghan’s history deciphered: Why he always goes for her
Piers Morgan, British broadcaster and former co-host of Good Morning Britain (GMB), continues to receive a backlash for controversial remarks he made about Meghan Markle after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Why is Piers “obsessed” with Meghan?
The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Oprah about her split from the royal family last year, her relationship with her father and how royal life affected her mental health. Piers slammed the claims, saying if they were true, names would be revealed.
The duchess and the broadcaster have a history, and here’s what we know:
They met in 2015
In 2019 Piers told The Late Late Show he met Meghan in 2015 during her visit to London, but said the former actress ghosted him after she met Prince Harry.
“We had two hours in the pub. She had a few dirty martinis. We got on brilliantly. I put her in a cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. The next night they had a solo dinner and that was the last I heard from Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle ghosted me.”
Last year he tweeted a screenshot of a DM sent by Meghan in 2015. Piers said he had followed other cast members of Suits.
“We corresponded quite regularly on Twitter, publicly and privately. She began sending me early episodes of Suits. She would e-mail me from places like Rwanda. I thought we had a good sort of friendship building.”
In the message, Meghan said she was a “big fan” of Piers.
“In happier times when Meghan first slid into my DMs ... I think it’s fair to say she’s probably not such a ‘big fan’ of mine now,” he tweeted.
In happier times... when Meghan first slid into my DMs... think it’s fair to say she’s probably not such a ‘big fan’ of mine now. pic.twitter.com/WH0HzqeV3I— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2020
‘Social climber’
After their split from the royal family last year, Piers wrote an opinion piece in the Daily Mail. In it, he called Meghan a social climber and Harry a weak whiner.
He dismissed claims by Meghan that she had experienced racism from the British press, saying “that’s just a downright lie”.
“From the moment Meghan Markle came on the royal scene and it was revealed she was from a mixed-race background, she was welcomed with warm, open, tolerant arms by a wonderfully multicultural and diverse modern Britain that was thrilled to finally see a non-white member of the royal family,” he wrote.
Meghan ‘ghosts’ people
Piers wrote another scathing piece for Daily Mail, questioning why Meghan hadn’t spoken to her father after he was involved in a photo scandal.
Piers said she had spoken highly of her father many times and even attributed her love for humanitarian work to his influence.
He said she had time to attend public events but failed to reach out to her sick father. He suggested she had ghosted her dad like he did him, his ex-husband, “countless friends” and family members.
‘I don’t believe her’
Piers’ co-star Alex Beresford called him out for his criticism of Meghan on Tuesday. He brought up the comments about Meghan ghosting him, saying she is entitled to cut him off, prompting Pierce to walk off the set of GMB.
“I understand you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this show. I understand you had a personal relationship with Meghan and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to,” said Beresford.
Piers, who has since quit GMB, tweeted on Wednesday that he still does not believe the claims she made during the Oprah interview.
On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021