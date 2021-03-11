Piers Morgan and Meghan’s history deciphered: Why he always goes for her

Piers Morgan, British broadcaster and former co-host of Good Morning Britain (GMB), continues to receive a backlash for controversial remarks he made about Meghan Markle after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Why is Piers “obsessed” with Meghan?

The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Oprah about her split from the royal family last year, her relationship with her father and how royal life affected her mental health. Piers slammed the claims, saying if they were true, names would be revealed.

The duchess and the broadcaster have a history, and here’s what we know:

They met in 2015

In 2019 Piers told The Late Late Show he met Meghan in 2015 during her visit to London, but said the former actress ghosted him after she met Prince Harry.

“We had two hours in the pub. She had a few dirty martinis. We got on brilliantly. I put her in a cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. The next night they had a solo dinner and that was the last I heard from Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle ghosted me.”