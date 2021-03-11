WATCH | 'We're not a racist family': William breaks silence after Meghan, Harry sit-down

Prince William on Thursday became the first royal to publicly address racism allegations levelled against the British royal family, denying that the family was racist.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, caused a stir when they claimed there were conversations and “concerns” around Archie's skin tone before his birth.

This was apparently in tandem with discussions around issuing the tot a title and the security that came with it.

The duo revealed this during an explosive two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, which was watched by nearly 50 million people around the world.

While Meghan and Harry refused to give details on who was behind the conversations, the duke later clarified that neither his grandmother nor his grandfather were part of the talks.

On a visit to a school in east London, the Duke of Cambridge broke his silence, denying that the royals were racist.