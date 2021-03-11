Lifestyle

WATCH | 'We're not a racist family': William breaks silence after Meghan, Harry sit-down

Duke is the first royal to publicly address allegations levelled against the family

11 March 2021 - 15:03 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Michael Holden
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has denied that the royal family is racist after allegations surfaced that there had been questions around Archie's skin tone. File image.
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has denied that the royal family is racist after allegations surfaced that there had been questions around Archie's skin tone. File image.
Image: Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Prince William on Thursday became the first royal to publicly address racism allegations levelled against the British royal family, denying that the family was racist.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, caused a stir when they claimed there were conversations and “concerns” around Archie's skin tone before his birth.

This was apparently in tandem with discussions around issuing the tot a title and the security that came with it.

The duo revealed this during an explosive two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, which was watched by nearly 50 million people around the world. 

While Meghan and Harry refused to give details on who was behind the conversations, the duke later clarified that neither his grandmother nor his grandfather were part of the talks.

On a visit to a school in east London, the Duke of Cambridge broke his silence, denying that the royals were racist. 

“We're very much not a racist family,” William told reporters.

The prince also revealed that he had not yet talked to his brother since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago.

“I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do,” he told reporters.

William's utterances come two days after the queen issued a brief statement in the wake of the damning interview. She said the “whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan”.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

READ MORE:

Here's what Queen Elizabeth has to say about Harry and Meghan's accusations

Queen Elizabeth and her family issued a statement on Tuesday in response to Meghan and Prince Harry after they accused a family member of making a ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The queen and Prince Philip weren't part of conversations on Archie's skin tone, Harry confirms

Oprah Winfrey shared more details from her explosive sit-down with the royal couple.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Meghan accuses British royals of racism, says she was ‘pushed to the brink of suicide’

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused the British royal family of racism, lying and pushing her to the brink of suicide in an explosive televised ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Meghan says British royals worried about her son’s dark skin

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, said there were concerns about how dark her son Archie's skin would be before his birth and such worries explained ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Meghan says British royals worried about her son’s dark skin Lifestyle
  2. 'Kate made me cry': social media reacts as Meghan sets the record straight Lifestyle
  3. Here's what Queen Elizabeth has to say about Harry and Meghan's accusations Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Piers Morgan in the spotlight: Thousands of complaints, attacks on ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Piers Morgan leaves British TV show after taking a dig at Meghan Markle Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...