WATCH | 'We're not a racist family': William breaks silence after Meghan, Harry sit-down
Duke is the first royal to publicly address allegations levelled against the family
Prince William on Thursday became the first royal to publicly address racism allegations levelled against the British royal family, denying that the family was racist.
Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, caused a stir when they claimed there were conversations and “concerns” around Archie's skin tone before his birth.
This was apparently in tandem with discussions around issuing the tot a title and the security that came with it.
The duo revealed this during an explosive two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, which was watched by nearly 50 million people around the world.
While Meghan and Harry refused to give details on who was behind the conversations, the duke later clarified that neither his grandmother nor his grandfather were part of the talks.
On a visit to a school in east London, the Duke of Cambridge broke his silence, denying that the royals were racist.
Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021
“We're very much not a racist family,” William told reporters.
The prince also revealed that he had not yet talked to his brother since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago.
“I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do,” he told reporters.
William's utterances come two days after the queen issued a brief statement in the wake of the damning interview. She said the “whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan”.
“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”