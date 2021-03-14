Last Word

Give us our daily meds, but let's change what we call them

Of the pronounceable substances doing the rounds, the most alarming must be lithium, writes Hans Mackenzie Main

I frequent a major pharmaceutical chain monthly to pick up my chronic medication. I walk through the cosmetics department filled with its distinct air of excitement and expectation, pass the DIY lightweights in the self-medication queue and take my place at the dispensary joining my community, the chronically ill.



There we stand in different stages of decline kept marginally entertained by some European candid camera film on the overhead monitors while gazing at posters - like looking into a mirror - depicting people in severe distress clutching at their backs, throats, foreheads and necks...