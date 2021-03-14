Humour

Headlines we can handle, but no texts longer than Chappies wrapper, thanks

South Africans in general are an ignorant, apathetic lot, where the news we know comes from radio promos and our kids don't know their own addresses

I have lived in the same neighbourhood on the Klippies side of the Boerewors Curtain for 18 years, on and off. This past Friday there were flash floods that necessitated me taking a vastly different route than the one I'm used to. I never leave my house without my Waze or Google Maps applications.



I just think that's silliness. However, on Friday, the main access road leading to my house was closed off with cones and none of my fellow Wazers had bothered to update the app to alert other users because people think these GPS apps work magically...