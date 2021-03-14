Love and loss inspire the lines of poet Siphokazi Jonas's latest works

Jonas uses her poetry to not only address issues of politics or trauma but also of joy

When Siphokazi Jonas was asked to recite a poem ahead of this year's state of the nation address, she was given the brief to memorialise the victims of Covid-19. Given the pandemic's scope and impact this was no easy task, but one of the main inspirations for her poem, What does not sink, was the death of a friend's father.



"Because of Covid restrictions we couldn't attend the funeral," Jonas tells me over Zoom. "I remember we were attending a prayer meeting and memorial via Zoom, and it wasn't the first one I'd attended. There's something dehumanising about that — as though the sense of community had dissolved and you can't even go home and give your friend a hug."..