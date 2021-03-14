Opinion

Malice in wonderland: How tabloids gave duchess Meghan the royal blues

The writer wonders what ‘the bombshell interview’ might mean for the future of racism, sexism, the tabloids and the British monarchy

During the past decade (in pre-pandemic years), “gender-reveal parties” became A Thing. A precursor to the baby shower, a gender-reveal party is where the more advantaged among pregnant parents host a lavish soirée at which the colour of the balloons, the party favours and the cake icing combine to announce the sex of the anticipated infant.



If you are British royalty, the only way to top such flamboyant affairs is to announce the gender of your baby on a major television channel, to none less than Queen Oprah Herself...