Poetry gets a cool new narrative with WOW's spoken word events

Three friends’ unique gatherings have survived a year of pandemic to emerge to a devoted following seduced by rhymes and lines

Sometimes the words must out. They pulse and throb till they explode from the hushed containment of interior spaces and emerge fully formed as expression, aching for an audience. This is the birthing story of spoken word poetry. It is power when it's born of one person's truth; impact when as live performance it breathes, and authentic resonance when it touches hearts.



"We are vibrations after all," says Thuthukani Myeza. Myeza is a spoken-word poet who is one part of the trio — together with Hector Mgiba and Sibusiso Zulu — that make up World of Words (WOW) (https://www.facebook.com/wowpoetry247/)...