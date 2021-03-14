Lifestyle

WATCH | Brits love SA expat's Markle prank video

Royal commentators seen as biased against Oprah interview

14 March 2021 - 00:00

South African YouTube sensation Josh Pieters says he is being "showered by love" by Brits for a prank that exposed British royal family commentators as biased and dishonest.

About 7,000 messages have been posted under the video, which shows the commentators giving their views on the controversial Meghan Markle interview this week - days before they had even seen it...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'We're not a racist family': William breaks silence after Meghan, Harry ... Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | This spoof of Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey 'chatting in Zulu' will ... Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Cute interaction between wild dog pups disrupted by male lion on a ... Travel
  4. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food
  5. Piers Morgan and Meghan’s history deciphered: Why he always goes for her Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...