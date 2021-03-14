WATCH | Brits love SA expat's Markle prank video

Royal commentators seen as biased against Oprah interview

South African YouTube sensation Josh Pieters says he is being "showered by love" by Brits for a prank that exposed British royal family commentators as biased and dishonest.



About 7,000 messages have been posted under the video, which shows the commentators giving their views on the controversial Meghan Markle interview this week - days before they had even seen it...