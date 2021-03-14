Opinion

YouTube spends R1.5bn to boost diversity, 'Love Island' casts it away

The creative content offered to South Africans is increasingly diverse, but there are still pockets dropping the ball, like the white, body-shaming 'Love Island SA'

Representation matters. No ethnic group, gender, faith or other grouping of individuals should be sidelined for their differences, preferences, beliefs or backgrounds. For too long, our default social settings has benefitted specific demographics.



Think of WhatsApp emojis. The default colour for a face emoji is fair. Only when the app was criticised for not being inclusive did they create an upgrade, offering "optional" darker-toned faces...