‘Khloe believes in indoda’ - Mzansi reacts to Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian reunion

15 March 2021 - 06:44
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are good now.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are good now.
Image: Instagram/ Khloe Kardashian

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson are back together and South Africans had a lot to say about the reunion.

One Twitter user wrote: “Khloe believes in indoda (a man) more than she believes in herself. So long as she’s happy ke (though).”

After months of speculation about the status of their relationship, the mother of two finally set the record straight about where she and Tristan stand. She posted pictures of herself and Tristan with their two-year-old daughter, True, on Instagram.

The NBA star celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star suggested the challenges they have experienced in their relationship have only made them stronger

“The ones who are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would,” she captioned the pictures.

Khloe and Tristan broke up in 2019 after Tristan “cheated” on her with a family friend and ex-best friend of her sister Kylie, Jordyn Woods. Tristan kissed Jordyn when she was one of the guests at his house party.

Khloe and Jordyn had a fallout and Kylie cut ties with Jordyn.

On social media, some said Khloe owes Jordyn a public apology for blaming her for “breaking up my family”. Others made fun of “clowning” Khloe, who keeps taking Tristan back.

Here’s what was said on Twitter:

