Mank leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods

Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama Mank led Oscar nominations on Monday with 10 nods, including best picture, director and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried.

Other best picture nods went to dementia drama The Father, Black Panther story Judas and the Black Messiah, Korean-language drama Minari, Nomadland, #MeToo revenge tale Promising Young Woman, deaf drama Sound of Metal, and 1960s Vietnam War courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 - all of which got six nods in total.

Netflix led all studios with 35 nods after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic saw movie studios delay scores of new releases or send them to streaming platforms.

The Oscars, the highest honours in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 25 that will take place at both the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and, for the first time, at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday. The form of the ceremony has not yet been announced.