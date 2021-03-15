How to watch the Mrs South Africa Grand Finale 2021 on March 18 2021

After years of hard work and overcoming many challenges, the Mrs SA organisation will crown the new Mrs SA on March 18.

The Grand Finale promises to be a spectacular hybrid event comprising a live stream, broadcast live from Studio Iris, and a VIP viewing experience at Emperors Palace.

The production will feature some of SA’s top designers De & Me clothing, RoyalT Crowns, B2B Bikinis, Planet 54, with shoes by Seduction Shoes, and evening wear by Werner Day, Luxury by Design, Cinnel, and Vittoria & Claris by Gerrit Pienaar.