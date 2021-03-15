Lifestyle

How to watch the Mrs South Africa Grand Finale 2021 on March 18 2021

The new queen will become an ambassador for the Mrs SAorganisation and its sponsors and represent SA at Mrs World

15 March 2021 - 10:04
Sponsored
The Mrs SA Grand Finale will be VIP viewing experience at Emperors Palace and live-streamed on March 18 2021.
Image: Supplied/Mrs SA

After years of hard work and overcoming many challenges, the Mrs SA organisation will crown the new Mrs SA on March 18.

The Grand Finale promises to be a spectacular hybrid event comprising a live stream, broadcast live from Studio Iris, and a VIP viewing experience at Emperors Palace. 

The production will feature some of SA’s top designers De & Me clothing, RoyalT Crowns, B2B Bikinis, Planet 54, with shoes by Seduction Shoes, and evening wear by Werner Day, Luxury by Design, Cinnel, and Vittoria & Claris by Gerrit Pienaar.

The finalists will be out to impress the judging panel; principal judge Matapa Maila, Mrs SA 2019, Mrs SA 2020 Jacqueline Ferns, Second Princess 2020 Olwethu Nodada, First Princess 2016 Aldytha da Silva, and Vusi Zwane.

The judges will select just one winner from 25 finalists to walk away with the Mrs SA 2021 crown.

The judging process will be audited by BDO SA.

The Mrs SA brand showcases the virtues of SA, the spirit of Ubuntu, the modern woman who is relatable of the and lives life in full colour. Mrs SA aims to share true local stories, to empower and showcase true beauty that shines from within and celebrate every woman in her femininity.

The new queen will become an ambassador for the organisation and its sponsors and represent SA at Mrs World.

For more information, visit the Mrs SA website. To buy tickets, e-mail accounts@mrssouthafrica.co.za. Limited tickets available due to Covid-19 regulations.

This article was paid for by Mrs SA.

