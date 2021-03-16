Lifestyle

Prince Philip returns to Windsor Castle after four weeks in hospital

16 March 2021 - 14:36 By Michael Holden
Prince Philip has left hospital after treatment for a heart condition. File photo
Prince Philip has left hospital after treatment for a heart condition. File photo
Image: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, returned to their Windsor Castle residence after leaving hospital on Tuesday, a witness told Reuters.

The prince, who had spent four weeks in hospital, waved as he was driven into the royal residence to the west of London where his wife has been during his hospital stay. 

The witness said the duke left the King Edward hospital shortly after 10.30am on Tuesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted mid-February as a “precaution” after “feeling unwell”. A royal source said the prince did not have an illness related to Covid-19 and it was not an emergency.

He was later transferred to a different hospital in central London where he “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition”.

Prince Philip has a successful heart procedure, palace says

Prince Philip underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Philip’s month-long hospital stay came as his grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

The couple, who stepped down from royal duties early last year, made damning allegations during their two-hour interview, revealing there were concerns and conversations around their son Archie’s skin tone ahead of his birth.

Harry later clarified that neither the queen nor Philip were part of these conversations, narrowing suspicion to either his father Prince Charles or brother Prince William.

William later denied the royal family was racist, becoming the first royal to publicly address the claims.

- Additional reporting by Khanyisile Ngcobo

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The queen and Prince Philip weren't part of conversations on Archie's skin tone, Harry confirms

Oprah Winfrey shared more details from her explosive sit-down with the royal couple.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Prince William says Philip is 'OK' and doctors are 'keeping an eye on him'

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, is "OK", Prince William said on Monday after his 99-year-old grandfather spent a sixth night ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Prince Philip admitted to hospital as 'a precaution' after 'feeling unwell'

A royal source said the duke did not have a Covid-19-related illness and that it was not an emergency.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. From a law career to 'Ooh La La': How confectioner's life is sweeter now Food
  2. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | March 14 to 20 2021 Lifestyle
  4. Wildlife, luxe and laughs are in store at Sir Richard Branson's SA game lodge Travel
  5. Why join a medical aid in SA, and tips for switching medical aids Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...