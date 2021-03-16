Prince Philip returns to Windsor Castle after four weeks in hospital

Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, returned to their Windsor Castle residence after leaving hospital on Tuesday, a witness told Reuters.

The prince, who had spent four weeks in hospital, waved as he was driven into the royal residence to the west of London where his wife has been during his hospital stay.

The witness said the duke left the King Edward hospital shortly after 10.30am on Tuesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted mid-February as a “precaution” after “feeling unwell”. A royal source said the prince did not have an illness related to Covid-19 and it was not an emergency.

He was later transferred to a different hospital in central London where he “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition”.