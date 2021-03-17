Covid-19 axe falls on Fugard Theatre as it announces permanent closure

This comes a year after the theatre was forced to suspend productions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are not persuaded it will be Covid-19 safe or financially viable to reopen as a theatre in the foreseeable future.

“The theatre will be handed back to the owner of the freehold of the building – the board of the District 6 Museum – as a working theatre and we hope they will be able to use it for the benefit of the museum and the District 6 community,” Abraham said in a statement on the theatre’s website.