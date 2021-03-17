‘It came as a huge surprise’ — ‘My Octopus Teacher’ team ‘overwhelmed’ by Oscar nomination

The producer and directors of SA’s documentary My Octopus Teacher are beaming with excitement after the film scooped an Oscar nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category.

The film gained international success after its release on Netflix in September last year.

It follows filmmaker Craig Foster as he develops an extraordinary relationship with an octopus while exploring a kelp forest near Simon’s Town, Western Cape.

The film was produced by Foster and directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed.

Foster said while the nomination was very exciting, the most fulfilling honour was the feedback they have received since the film was released.