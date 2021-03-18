Wait, what? Kanye West is worth $6.6bn - that's a lot of randelas
“I had a dream I could buy my way to heaven,” sang Kanye West in his track Can't Tell Me Nothing.
And now, having an estimated net worth of $6.6bn (R96.89bn) in the bank, he'll probably get the penthouse option.
Bloomberg reports that the rapper's mega deal with Gap Inc. has added big bucks to his wealth, which was already boosted by his Yeezy collab with Adidas.
West has sole ownership and creative control over the Yeezy brand and last year signed a 10-year deal to design and sell clothes for men, women and kids under the Yeezy Gap label. It excludes footwear, as that partnership stands with Adidas until 2026.
As news of his soaring wealth became public knowledge, making it a Good Morning (see what we did there), social media was lit with commentary.
Mr Kardashian? Nah. It was always Mrs West.
