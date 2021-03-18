Lifestyle

WATCH | Aerial duo take midair stunts to new heights

18 March 2021 - 09:04 By Reuters

Polish skydiver star Maja Kuczynska and her compatriot race pilot Lukasz Czepiela put their own unique spin on a skateboarding classic to create an incredible aerial competition called Game of A.I.R. 

Kuczyńska was only 10 years old when she did her first skydive, and at the age of 17 became the first junior indoor skydiving world champion in 2015, according to Wonder World.

Take a look at some of the indoor training clips:

