WATCH | Aerial duo take midair stunts to new heights
18 March 2021 - 09:04
Polish skydiver star Maja Kuczynska and her compatriot race pilot Lukasz Czepiela put their own unique spin on a skateboarding classic to create an incredible aerial competition called Game of A.I.R.
Kuczyńska was only 10 years old when she did her first skydive, and at the age of 17 became the first junior indoor skydiving world champion in 2015, according to Wonder World.
Take a look at some of the indoor training clips:
Amazing | Maja Kuczyńska | #IndoorSkydiving | https://t.co/42LWIX62SY | #WG16 @FlySpot1 pic.twitter.com/2rLmfxCBtI— Sci & Ent Lab (@SciEntLab) January 29, 2016
Zobacz jak @MajaKuczynska zdobywała swoje marzenia! Zapanuj nad energią i #zostanlegenda #energia #GalaxyS7 pic.twitter.com/AmQ4lIX6Si— Samsung Polska (@SamsungPolska) September 13, 2016