Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, 'other acts of violence'

A young woman on Thursday accused US actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter.

Hammer's lawyer called the allegation “outrageous” and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were “completely consensual.”

The rape allegation follows claims on social media in January by several women who accused the 34-year-old actor of emotional and physical abuse, and said he shared violent sexual fantasies. Hammer said at the time that he would not respond to what he called “vicious online attacks”, but he was dropped by his representatives and from two Hollywood projects.

On Thursday, a woman who identified herself only as Effie, told a video news conference that she had been in a four-year romantic relationship with the actor, who was married to TV personality Elizabeth Chambers at the time.