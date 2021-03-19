Lifestyle

Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone wants to know about

19 March 2021 - 08:55
Princess Charlene of Monaco and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Image: Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa

The blonde in the crowd at late King Zwelithini's memorial had some social media users doing a double take.

The king's memorial took place at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday, after his burial in the early hours of that morning.

The 72-year-old, who suffered from diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19-related complications in hospital last Friday.

While many watched the memorial in his honour, the mystery of the “blonde lady” drew attention among social media users, who questioned who she was and why she was there.

She is, of course, Princess Charlene Wittstock of Monaco.

The 43-year-old is a former Olympic swimmer who represented SA at the 2000 Games in Sydney. Her husband, Albert II, is the reigning Prince of Monaco. She was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and her family relocated to SA in 1989.

Princess Charlene described the king as her friend, saying they “shared many special moments over the years”.

“King Goodwill Zwelithini was an honourable man with a pure heart. We shared many special moments over the years, which I will forever hold dear to me. I will miss my friend and pray that the Zulu royal family finds solace and comfort during this time.”

Last week, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation SA paid tribute to the King.

Those who knew who the princess was, applauded her for her presence and her “kind gesture”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

