Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone wants to know about

The blonde in the crowd at late King Zwelithini's memorial had some social media users doing a double take.

The king's memorial took place at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday, after his burial in the early hours of that morning.

The 72-year-old, who suffered from diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19-related complications in hospital last Friday.

While many watched the memorial in his honour, the mystery of the “blonde lady” drew attention among social media users, who questioned who she was and why she was there.