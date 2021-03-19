Lifestyle

Meet Thenjiwe Mdluli: the newly crowned Mrs SA 2021

The Grand Finale took place at Emperors Palace on Thursday, March 18

19 March 2021 - 11:53
Mrs SA 2021 winner Thenjiwe Mdluli with first princess Sumaiya Omar (left) and second princess Zikhona Ngata.
Image: Supplied/Mrs SA

Thirty-one-year-old Thenjiwe Mdluli, from Edenvale, Joburg, was crowned Mrs SA 2021 at the Grand Finale held at Emperors Palace on Thursday, March 18.

Sumaiya Omar (38) from Cape Town was crowned the first princess, and Zikhona Ngata (33) from East London was crowned second princess.

The red carpet hybrid event was a spectacular event, comprising of a VIP viewing experience at Emperors Palace and a broadcast that was streamed live from Studio Iris on the Sunday Times website and the Mrs SA platforms.

Watch the full event below:

Mdluli impressed the judging panel, headed up by philanthropist, businesswoman and Mrs SA 2019 Matapa Maila, with entrepreneurs Olwethu Ndoda, Aldytha da Silva, and reigning queen Jacqueline Ferns.

Well-known SA businessman Vusi Zwane, joined the otherwise all-female panel as a guest judge on the night of the finale.

The judging process was overseen by independent auditors from BDO SA.

Mdluli is a strong businesswoman who is passionate about wellness and nutrition. Her dream is to change the thinking around nutrition and help eradicate malnutrition and other lifestyle diseases prevalent in low-income communities.

She believes in the unlimited power of women, and hopes they see themselves in her story and are inspired to become the best versions of themselves.

By winning the coveted title, Thenjiwe Mduli becomes an ambassador and spokesperson for the organisation and its sponsors, and will represent SA at Mrs World.

Mrs SA is proudly sponsored by Skin Renewal, Lamelle Research Laboratories, Emperors Palace, Sunday Times, Collagen Lift Paris, Brentoni Eyewear and `Women4Women.

The winning women with their husbands.
Image: Supplied/Mrs SA

This article was paid for by Mrs SA.

