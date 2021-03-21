Opinion
Call me a hater, but does Beyoncé really deserve 28 Grammys?
Sibusiso Mkwanazi on the problems with music awards
21 March 2021 - 00:01
Unless you're part of the Beyhive, you know it, and I know it — Beyoncé is not a talented child in terms of vocal ability.
Of course, this is hard for the general public to accept after she made history at last week's 63rd Grammy Awards, breaking a number of records. Her crown is now adorned with 28 Grammys — the most ever won by a female artist (she's chasing the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti's 31 for the title of biggest winner of all time)...
