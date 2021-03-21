Art
Crypto art goes mainstream as Beeple's digital canvas sells for R1bn
The record-setting sale of a work that exists purely online has shaken up the art industry, writes Jessica Brodie
21 March 2021 - 00:01
Last week crypto art went mainstream with the sale of a digital collage by an artist named Beeple. The artwork sold in an online auction for $69.4m (about R1bn), an unprecedented amount for a purely digital artwork.
The sale of the piece, titled Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, was heralded by Christie's as "positioning him [Beeple] among the top three most valuable living artists"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.