Crypto art goes mainstream as Beeple's digital canvas sells for R1bn

The record-setting sale of a work that exists purely online has shaken up the art industry, writes Jessica Brodie

Last week crypto art went mainstream with the sale of a digital collage by an artist named Beeple. The artwork sold in an online auction for $69.4m (about R1bn), an unprecedented amount for a purely digital artwork.



The sale of the piece, titled Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, was heralded by Christie's as "positioning him [Beeple] among the top three most valuable living artists"...