Shutdowns

From Apartheid Museum to Fugard Theatre: How Covid-19 is closing cultural landmarks

All over the country museums and theatres are falling victim to the pandemic, as one by one roads to the soul are closed

The parking lot outside the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg is desolate. The main entrance is closed and a security guard instructs us to use the staff entrance at the back. This contains shades of what the museum was there to remind us of — as a kinky-haired coloured woman in the 1950s, I would have had to use the back entrance and instead of a notebook I’d have been carrying a dompas.



If this was the apartheid era, what would a young Sophie de Bruyn have done? Would she have used the back entrance? Would Ruth First have used it too as a symbol of solidarity? Theirs and the stories of many other anti-apartheid activists are locked behind the steel gates of the museum, now closed...