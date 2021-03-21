Lifestyle

Shutdowns

From Apartheid Museum to Fugard Theatre: How Covid-19 is closing cultural landmarks

All over the country museums and theatres are falling victim to the pandemic, as one by one roads to the soul are closed

21 March 2021 - 00:00

The parking lot outside the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg is desolate. The main entrance is closed and a security guard instructs us to use the staff entrance at the back. This contains shades of what the museum was there to remind us of — as a kinky-haired coloured woman in the 1950s, I would have had to use the back entrance and instead of a notebook I’d have been carrying a dompas.

If this was the apartheid era, what would a young Sophie de Bruyn have done? Would she have used the back entrance? Would Ruth First have used it too as a symbol of solidarity? Theirs and the stories of many other anti-apartheid activists are locked behind the steel gates of the museum, now closed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  2. Zozibini Tunzi makes history as the longest-reigning Miss Universe Lifestyle
  3. Would you eat a banana peel curry? We tried Nigella Lawson’s controversial ... Food
  4. Wildlife, luxe and laughs are in store at Sir Richard Branson's SA game lodge Travel
  5. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King