Documentary

'Murder in Paris' shines a fresh light on Dulcie September's mysterious death

Thirty-three years ago the ANC’s representative in Paris was shot in cold blood. A new documentary hopes to spark a reopening of the case

On March 29 1988, a woman walked into the building at 28 Rue des Petites-Écuries in Paris that housed the offices of the ANC in the French capital. She collected the mail and walked up the stairs to open up the office. As she pulled out her keys, five shots from a .22 pistol with a silencer were fired, knocking her to the floor, dead.



Her name was Dulcie September and she was 52 years old...