The lasting impact of banned apartheid book, 'House of Bondage'

What could be more subversive than a record of the everyday pain of apartheid SA? No wonder a seam of censorship runs through the history of the photobook, writes Sean O'Toole

One morning in 1975, Nadine Gordimer, a writer acquainted with the insecure apartheid state's dislike of books, visited the central library in Johannesburg. She asked a librarian for a large book stored in a locked glass-fronted case. The loose-leafed volume she carried to a desk was bureaucratic in nature, being largely composed of an alphabetical list, but it nonetheless proved a real page-turner.



"It occupied me the whole morning," wrote Gordimer of Jacobsen's Index of Objectionable Literature, a commercially produced summary of all the books banned by apartheid censors. "It was, in a sense, the Book of Books, whose word is set up against that of others."..