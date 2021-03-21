The lasting impact of banned apartheid book, 'House of Bondage'
What could be more subversive than a record of the everyday pain of apartheid SA? No wonder a seam of censorship runs through the history of the photobook, writes Sean O'Toole
21 March 2021 - 00:02
One morning in 1975, Nadine Gordimer, a writer acquainted with the insecure apartheid state's dislike of books, visited the central library in Johannesburg. She asked a librarian for a large book stored in a locked glass-fronted case. The loose-leafed volume she carried to a desk was bureaucratic in nature, being largely composed of an alphabetical list, but it nonetheless proved a real page-turner.
"It occupied me the whole morning," wrote Gordimer of Jacobsen's Index of Objectionable Literature, a commercially produced summary of all the books banned by apartheid censors. "It was, in a sense, the Book of Books, whose word is set up against that of others."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.