‘Do we still believe her?’ Piers Morgan on Harry & Meghan’s ‘secret’ wedding

23 March 2021 - 11:09
Piers Morgan has weighed in on reports about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding day.
Image: Reuters/Toby Melville

British commentator Piers Morgan has questioned whether people still believe claims by Meghan Markle about marrying Prince Harry three days before their official wedding on May 19 2018.

This as the date of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding is hotly contested by the British press.

Several publications reported on Monday the date on Harry and Meghan’s marriage certificate does not corroborate claims made by Meghan during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey two weeks ago.

Meghan told Oprah: “Three days before our wedding we got married. No-one knows that.”

The former actress said the wedding vows they have framed in their home were exchanged between the two of them in secret.

The Daily Mail reported the date on Meghan and Harry’s marriage certificate is May 19. 

“Do we still believe her?” Morgan tweeted on Monday in response to a Daily Mail report headlined “Proof Meghan and Harry did not have a secret early wedding”.

Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the faculty office, told The Sun the couple may have privately exchanged vows they had written themselves or were rehearsing for the official Windsor Castle ceremony. He said Meghan was “obviously confused” and “clearly misinformed” about her wedding.

Shortly after the interview aired in the UK, Morgan, who is Harry and Meghan’s biggest critic said he did not believe any of the claims made by the duchess during the interview.

His recent tweet drew hundreds of mixed responses. Here are some of them: 

