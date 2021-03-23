Lifestyle

Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail as she poses 'a risk of flight'

The British socialite has been held in a Brooklyn jail since her arrest last July

23 March 2021 - 10:02 By Jonathan Stempel
Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail for a third time. Stock photo.
Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail for a third time. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCK STUDIO44

A US judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's third request for bail, after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and French citizenships if she were freed.

US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said Maxwell remained a “significant risk of flight” and that no conditions, including her proposed $28.5 million bail package, would reasonably assure she would show up in court.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges she helped the financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997, and lied about her role.

She has been held in a Brooklyn jail since her arrest last July, which came 11 months after Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After Nathan rejected two prior bail requests, Maxwell on February 23 offered to renounce her non-US citizenships, and move most of her and her husband's assets into an account to be monitored by a retired federal judge.

Ghislaine Maxwell learnt of Epstein claims 'like everybody else, in the papers'

She said it had been a “very long time” since she had communicated with Epstein, who killed himself in 2019.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Her lawyers said Maxwell wanted to defend herself at trial, and the new conditions should assuage concern she might seek a “safe haven” in the United Kingdom or France.

But the judge said Maxwell could still resist extradition if she fled, and even with the monitor still had access to “sufficient” assets to help her evade prosecution.

Nathan is also considering 12 motions by Maxwell to dismiss, narrow or weaken the government's criminal case.

Maxwell has said the government targeted her only because Epstein killed himself and prosecutors wanted someone else to blame, and that she was covered by Epstein's own 2008 non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida.

The case is US v. Maxwell, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-cr-00330.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ghislaine Maxwell in quarantine after jail staffer tests positive for Covid-19

The Jeffrey Epstein associate was checked for the virus last week using a rapid test which was negative.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' unmasks the twisted man behind the Gatsby-like facade

This important and deeply disturbing documentary series exposes the decades-long hell that the billionaire sex offender subjected many of his victims ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Ghislaine Maxwell, former companion of Jeffery Epstein, arrested - what you need to know

Charges against Maxwell include enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts and transporting a minor with an intent to engage in ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  2. OPINION | Call me a hater, but does Beyoncé really deserve 28 Grammys? Lifestyle
  3. A red bus tour of Joburg is well worth doing — even if you already live there Travel
  4. Inspired by ‘Cake Boss’, laid-off cleaner turns to home baking Food
  5. Glitches galore at Sandton's glitzy 'robot hotel' Travel

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...