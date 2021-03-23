Lifestyle

Is Kanye West worth $6.6bn? Not yet, according to Forbes

23 March 2021 - 07:14
Rapper Kanye West is worth less than a third of $6.6bn, according to Forbes. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Rapper and designer Kanye West is worth $1.8bn, contrary to reports last week that he is worth $6.6bn.

People named West the richest black person in America after Bloomberg reported his sneaker deal with Adidas  and apparel business with retailer Gap (which hasn't launched) have a combined value of up to $4.7bn.

The publication projected the sales from West's upcoming collaboration with Gap to be worth nearly $1bn. Bloomberg said the estimated figures were provided by a private document from UBS.

The upcoming clothing line with Gap is expected to launch by July. The sales, according to the figures provided by UBS, are expected to break the $150m mark by July 2022.

Bloomberg cites an unaudited document of West's finances, provided by his lawyer, which indicates he has over $1.7bn in assets, including a stake in Kim Kardashian's Skims business.

Forbes magazine disputed the claims, saying West's net worth is less than a third of the touted $6.6bn. This is partly because the clothing line with Gap has not launched yet.

Wait, what? Kanye West is worth $6.6bn - that's a lot of randelas

Kany West has shown the haters he can't be dismissed.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Here's a breakdown of the rapper's worth, according to the magazine:

Last year, West's net worth was $1.3bn. This figure has now increased to $1.8bn.

Yeezy sneakers

The sneaker business with Adidas is worth $1.5bn. Its revenue went up to $1.7bn last year, a significant increase from $1.3bn in 2019. He reportedly earned $191m in royalties from the brand last year.

Cash and other assets 

West's cash and assets are worth $160m. This includes over $100m in real estate, $9.3m worth of artwork and $5m worth of vehicles.

Skims 

The rapper's stake in his wife's shapewear company is worth $64m. 

Music catalogue

West rakes in millions from his music royalties each year. His music catalogue is worth $90m.

