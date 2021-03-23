Is Kanye West worth $6.6bn? Not yet, according to Forbes

Rapper and designer Kanye West is worth $1.8bn, contrary to reports last week that he is worth $6.6bn.

People named West the richest black person in America after Bloomberg reported his sneaker deal with Adidas and apparel business with retailer Gap (which hasn't launched) have a combined value of up to $4.7bn.

The publication projected the sales from West's upcoming collaboration with Gap to be worth nearly $1bn. Bloomberg said the estimated figures were provided by a private document from UBS.

The upcoming clothing line with Gap is expected to launch by July. The sales, according to the figures provided by UBS, are expected to break the $150m mark by July 2022.

Bloomberg cites an unaudited document of West's finances, provided by his lawyer, which indicates he has over $1.7bn in assets, including a stake in Kim Kardashian's Skims business.

Forbes magazine disputed the claims, saying West's net worth is less than a third of the touted $6.6bn. This is partly because the clothing line with Gap has not launched yet.