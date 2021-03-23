A TV presenter, activist and former journalist share their scars of abuse

Finding a way to function normally after being a victim of GBV is not easy, to say the least. Even making a concerted effort to move on can be undone by a third-party incident that sets off a trigger.

And given that there are many harrowing GBV stories reported daily in the mainstream and social media, there are so many triggers everywhere for those who are still trying to deal with this trauma.

“Being raped paralysed me emotionally and mentally. It took me into a dark space for many years. I was raging and angry inside and in turn, giving off the same energy. To this day, I struggle with intimacy as I no longer trust the space of love. Rape is spiritually devastating,” says Ntsiki Mazwai of her trauma. The poet and activist publicly opened up about having been raped more than 10 years ago — by a man now serving a jail sentence for another rape involving a minor.