'Godzilla vs. Kong' is a monster-sized film with heart, humour and action

Director Adam Wingard says, “Godzilla and Kong have an incredible legacy in film. Originally you could look at them almost as monsters from the east and west, Godzilla storming Tokyo and Kong being brought by man to New York. But however you perceive them, they are movie icons that excite audiences all across the globe.”

And audiences of all ages. “I remember as a kid having arguments on the playground with my friends about who would win in a fight, Kong or Godzilla,” he says. “In reality, directing this film started as the perfect excuse to go revisit all the Godzilla and Kong films in sequential order; that was the first thing I did when I began talking to Legendary about the possibility. And that really became a huge influence in terms of my approach to this film in general. For starters, Godzilla went from being a bad guy to a good guy to a bad guy again, and I think that's what's cool about the evolution of both Godzilla and Kong, and what keeps the stories we tell about them, new and fresh.”

Producer Mary Parent acknowledges that this story is the pairing fans have been waiting for and that will thrill audiences, whether they’ve seen the recent movies or not. “We’ve had Godzilla and Kong battling to survive and thrive in their own spheres, so bringing them together as the surviving heavyweight champions, at last, is the natural next step.

“But this is also a story that stands on its own, independent of the previous films. Both of these larger-than-life creatures have intelligent and empathetic human characters fighting for them in ways that render them relatable and heroic. Because of that, it’s not necessary to have followed their earlier stories to be engrossed by them in this newest adventure.”

And whether you root for Kong or for Godzilla, she says, “It’s all about getting your popcorn and enjoying an incredible ride.”

The film promises intense battles between these two behemoths, emotion, laughs, and even a mystery. Wingard says, “The story starts in a place where humanity has accepted Godzilla as a saviour or a protector, and we’re flipping that and showing that something weird is going on with him — he’s on the attack and acting recklessly and no-one knows why.”