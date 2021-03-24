Gallo teams up with Sony to 'take the best of African music to the world'

Sony Music Publishing (SMP) SA has signed a major deal with Gallo Music Publishers (GMP) that’s set to create new opportunities for local musicians to soar on the international stage.

Fans will recognise SMP as the label behind global superstars such as Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga, as well as home-grown hitmakers including Matthew Mole, Mi Casa and the late Hugh Masekela.

The worldwide agreement, which excludes Africa, will create an opportunity for Gallo-published artists to collaborate with SMP’s roster of songwriters and have their tracks promoted overseas.

SMP will also bring its administration and synchronisation services to the table. It will help collect, distribute and expedite royalty payments across the world; create placement opportunities for GMP’s songs; and license its music for use in film, television programmes and commercials.