LISTEN | Rugby star recounts how Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson was born on the bathroom floor

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Phillip have welcomed their 10th great-grandchild to the fold — and it's a boy.

The baby is the third child of their granddaughter Zara Tindall (Princess Anne's daughter) and her husband, Mike, who is a former English rugby player.

He was born on March 21 in rather dramatic circumstances, as his proud dad recounted in an episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

LISTEN | Mike Tindall recalls the birth of his and royal wife Zara's son (skip to 2:44)