LISTEN | Rugby star recounts how Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson was born on the bathroom floor
The birth of former English rugby player Mike Tindall and his royal wife Zara's third child was rather dramatic
Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Phillip have welcomed their 10th great-grandchild to the fold — and it's a boy.
The baby is the third child of their granddaughter Zara Tindall (Princess Anne's daughter) and her husband, Mike, who is a former English rugby player.
He was born on March 21 in rather dramatic circumstances, as his proud dad recounted in an episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.
LISTEN | Mike Tindall recalls the birth of his and royal wife Zara's son (skip to 2:44)
Mike said that his son "arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor".
Fortunately a family friend who had been present at the birth of the couple's other two children was on hand to help and recognised that there wasn't time to get to the hospital, he added.
"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."
Luckily the Tindall's midwife was nearby and arrived just as they'd "assumed the position", while a second midwife arrived just after the baby had crowned.
The little boy, who is 22nd in line to inherit the throne, has been dubbed Lucas Philip Tindall.
He shares his middle name, which is a tribute to his great-grandfather, Prince Phillip, with his second cousin, Princess Eugenie's son August, who was born in February.
The British royal baby boom is set to continue later this year when Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child, a little girl, is due.