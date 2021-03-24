WATCH LIVE | HiSense H50 Series launch event on March 24 at 4pm

Register here to attend the H50 Series virtual event on March 24 at 4pm >>>

It’s about time that a mobile phone came along and created a stir in the premium mobile device market. In a market dominated by Apple and Samsung, Hisense, the new unsung hero from China, has quietly slipped into the playing field with their latest Infinity H50 range.

In the battle for premium mobile market share, the H50 is a serious contender, offering a user experience that rivals the best phones out there.

The H50 range has three options to choose from: the H50, the H50 Zoom, and the H50 Lite. The phones have been designed to satisfy the consumer needs with boosted up or stripped-down derivatives, but the fundamental engine room across the range remains the same.

With its 91.26% screen-to-body ratio, the H50 base model, aptly named Infinity, seems like it wraps around the device. The H50 houses four separate cameras. The rear camera set-up combines a 64 MP HD main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a very impressive multifunctional 2MP depth and macro-lens.