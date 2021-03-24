Prince Harry lands a new job at mental health firm BetterUp

Prince Harry will become the first chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc, a San Francisco-based start-up that provides employee coaching and mental health assistance, the company said on Tuesday.

The move comes about a month after Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and his wife Meghan made a final split and said they would not return as working members of the royal family.

Harry has spoken publicly about his struggles with grief after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997. Earlier this month, Meghan told TV interviewer Oprah Winfrey that living in the royal family had pushed her to the brink of suicide.

BetterUp, founded in 2013, offers a mobile app that connects people to coaching, counselling and mentorship programs. The service is used by more than 300 businesses including Chevron, Snap Inc and AT&T's WarnerMedia.