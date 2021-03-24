'The Goldbergs' star George Segal dies aged 87

George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor who sparred with Richard Burton in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, romanced Glenda Jackson in A Touch of Class and won laughs in the TV sitcom The Goldbergs, has died at the age of 87.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” his wife Sonia Segal said in a statement on Tuesday.

Charming and witty, Segal excelled in dramatic and comedic roles, most recently playing laid-back widower Albert “Pops” Solomon on the comedy series The Goldbergs.

“Today we lost a legend,” Adam F. Goldberg, who created the TV series that was based on his own life, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“It was a true honour being a small part of George Segal's amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a child at heart with a magical spark,” Goldberg added.

Segal's long time manager Abe Hoch said in a statement that he would miss his friend's “warmth, humour, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.”