Britain's newest royal baby doesn't have a title — just like Archie

There was no time for another of their granddaughters, Zara Tindall, to rush to the hospital when she delivered her third child, a little boy named Lucas. His sudden arrival saw her giving birth on the bathroom floor of her Gloucestershire home earlier this week.

Meanwhile, their grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a little girl, midyear.

Besides being born in the year 2021, another thing the newest generation of the Firm has in common is their lack of posh titles.

In fact, of Queen Elizabeth's soon-to-be 11 great-grandchildren (see list below), only three have royal titles — and those are the children of her grandson, Prince William (the eldest son of Prince Charles).

This is something Meghan addressed during her and her husband's infamous tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

Speaking of her firstborn child, Archie, the Duchess said she was shocked that “the first member of colour in this family isn't being titled in the same way as [Prince Charles's] other grandchildren would be.”

WHO GETS ROYAL TITLES AND WHY

That said, Meghan did allude to a reason Archie was not automatically made a prince. It all comes down to a Letters of Patent issued by King George V in 1917.

According to Time magazine, this decree states that the British sovereign's children and their grandchildren (in the male line) are granted the title of prince or princess.

That's why as the children of Queen Elizabeth's sons, Princes Andrew and Charles, Eugenie, Harry and William all have royal titles, while Zara who is Princess Anne's daughter doesn't.