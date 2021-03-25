'It wasn't a good life': Tina Turner bows out of public life with emotional doccie

Tina Turner opens up about her troubled past and living with PTSD in new documentary TINA, a film the soul and rock star says is the final act of her public life before bowing out.

Woven around a candid interview with the 81-year-old, testimonies from people who know her and archive material, the film tracks the singer's rise from a self-described “girl from the cotton fields” to a global music icon.

“It wasn't a good life,” Turner says in the opening scenes of the film, which is divided into five chapters, starting with “Part 1 — Ike and Tina”.

Turner and former husband Ike Turner, who died of a cocaine overdose in 2007, enjoyed huge success in the late 1960s and early 1970s. They divorced in 1978 after a stormy marriage in which she said she was beaten.

The What's Love Got to Do with It singer launched her solo career in the 1980s.