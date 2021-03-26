Lifestyle

Covid 'doesn't respect boundaries', says UN as it urges divided world to unite

26 March 2021 - 14:08 By Matthew Lavietes
A new UN report estimated that the novel coronavirus has unleashed the worst recession in 90 years, threatening to derail its ambitious list of 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Stock image.
A new UN report estimated that the novel coronavirus has unleashed the worst recession in 90 years, threatening to derail its ambitious list of 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Piyamas Dulmunsumphun

The United Nations on Thursday urged a divided world to unite against a virus that ignores all borders, saying the pandemic could delay by a decade its goal to end global inequalities.

A new UN report estimated that the novel coronavirus has unleashed the worst recession in 90 years, threatening to derail its ambitious list of 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The goals, approved in 2015 with a 15-year deadline, aim to end hunger, gender inequality and violence against women, while expanding access to education and health care in poorer nations.

“What this pandemic has proven beyond all doubt is that we ignore global interdependence at our peril. Disasters do not respect national boundaries,” UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said in a statement.

“A diverging world is a catastrophe for all of us. It is both morally right and in everyone's economic self-interest to help developing countries overcome this crisis.”

An estimated 114 million jobs have been lost worldwide, and about 120 million people have sunk back into extreme poverty as the virus circles the globe, the report found.

The UN said the economic devastation has widened “already yawning” inequities, with the chasm between the world's haves and have-nots mirrored in the vaccine rollout.

Of $16 trillion distributed in relief, only 20% was spent in developing countries, the report found, and all but nine of the 38 countries administering vaccines were developed nations.

It called on nations to contribute an estimated $20 billion to vaccinate poorer nations this year, and urged richer members to offer developing nations debt relief, investment — and hope.

“Countries must be helped to not only stay afloat financially, but to invest in their own development,” UN Under Secretary-General Liu Zhenmin said in a statement.

It is not the first time the UN has said development goals are at risk in a pandemic that has prioritised short-term survival over long-term aspirations.

But the warning has taken on new urgency as cross-border rows erupt over the fairest way to vaccinate the whole world, with some countries accused of abandoning common cause to safeguard their home front.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

READ MORE:

Survey detects overall willingness to accept Covid-19 vaccine in 19 countries

In Morocco, 91% of the people surveyed were interested in receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, while Tunisia and Cameroon had the lowest interest at 35%.
News
1 day ago

Covid lockdown is tough on couples

Being cooped up together 24/7 puts an extra strain on relationships, but there are upsides
World
1 day ago

Covid triggers ‘shecession’ as more women are forced to exit the workforce

Pandemic has increased unequal burden of care, causing more women than men to leave the labour market: PwC
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Rugby star recounts how Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson was born on ... Lifestyle
  2. Prince Harry lands a new job at mental health firm BetterUp Lifestyle
  3. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  4. Inspired by ‘Cake Boss’, laid-off cleaner turns to home baking Food
  5. OPINION | Call me a hater, but does Beyoncé really deserve 28 Grammys? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...