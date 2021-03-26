'He likes to be called Harry': Prince's new boss at BetterUp

Prince Harry's new boss at San Francisco-based mental health start-up BetterUp said on Wednesday that the new British royal hire would be known in the office simply as “Harry.”

“In the workplace, he likes to be called Harry. He's a colleague, he's a partner, and so we address him as Harry,” said CEO Alexi Robichaux.

BetterUp, which provides app-based employee coaching and mental health assistance, said on Tuesday that Harry was appointed as the company's first chief impact officer.

Robichaux said he met Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, through a mutual friend in late 2020, and talked about how to encourage mental wellbeing.

“Through a series of conversations over months, (we) really had a lot of shared energy and enthusiasm for how it could be really awesome to find a way to work together and advance the shared mission,” he said.